Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Doctor behind cross-border rush for Ozempic in B.C. is suspended in Nova Scotia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2023 7:32 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. to limit sales of Ozempic to non-Canadians'
B.C. to limit sales of Ozempic to non-Canadians
It's the latest fad in weight loss, but the provincial government will now restrict its supply of a drug intended to treat diabetes to Canadians only. B.C. has seen an unusually high number of dispensing requests for Ozempic come in from the U.S., and the health minister wants to put an end to it before patients here run into shortages. Julie Nolin has more – Mar 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons has suspended a doctor it says was responsible for thousands of prescriptions of the diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic that were mailed to Americans by two British Columbia pharmacies.

Dr. Gus Grant, registrar and CEO of the college, says the regulator first heard about the Nova Scotia-licensed practitioner from media coverage of B.C’s recent move to restrict access to the drug for non-residents.

Read more: B.C. wants federal clamp on weight and diabetes drug Ozempic being exported to U.S.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the restriction last month after revealing that just one doctor had been behind thousands of prescriptions for Ozempic that were sent across the border.

Grant says the Nova Scotia college also heard “serious concerns” from B.C.’s College of Pharmacists about the doctor, who lives in the U.S. but is licensed in Nova Scotia as a non-resident, though he hasn’t practised medicine there “for many years.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says B.C.’s College of Pharmacists wrote in a letter that the two pharmacies had filled more than 17,000 prescriptions for semaglutide, the non-brand name for Ozempic, from December to February.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: B.C. limits access to Ozempic to Canadians only'
Health Matters: B.C. limits access to Ozempic to Canadians only

Grant says the college has now suspended the doctor’s licence and launched a full investigation, calling it a “serious matter.”

Trending Now

B.C.’s restriction on Ozempic prescriptions for non-residents stemmed from concerns about shortages after a high number of Americans began seeking cheaper access to the weight-loss treatment from Canadian suppliers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.

More on Health
OzempicNS College of Physicians and SurgeonsB.C. Health Minister Adrian DixB.C.'s College of PharmacistsBC OzempicNova Scotia's College of Physicians and SurgeonsNS Ozempic
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers