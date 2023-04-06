Calgary highway closed after fatal collision

See more sharing options

One person is dead after a collision, closing a highway near the southwest border of Calgary.

At around 12:30 p.m., the City of Calgary transportation department shared on social media that a “traffic incident” took place on Stoney Trail at Spruce Meadows Way S.W.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News motorists should avoid the following areas due to a police investigation:

Eastbound 112 Street S.W. to the Stoney Trail overpass

Southbound Stoney Trail from 162 Avenue S.W. to eastbound Stoney Trail

Westbound Stoney Trail from James McKevitt Road S.W. to northbound Stoney Trail

The closures are expected to be in place for several hours.

Hwy22X CLOSED in both directions west of Spruce Meadows Way SW in Calgary – Police investigation. Use an alternate route. (12:57pm) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) April 6, 2023

1 4 View image in gallery mode Emergency crews attend a fatal collision on Highway 22X in the southwest corner of Calgary, on April 6, 2023. Global News 2 4 View image in gallery mode A vehicle is seen at rest beside Highway 22X in the southwest corner of Calgary, on April 6, 2023. Global News 3 4 View image in gallery mode Emergency crews attend a fatal collision on Highway 22X in the southwest corner of Calgary, on April 6, 2023. Global News 4 4 View image in gallery mode Emergency crews attend a fatal collision on Highway 22X in the southwest corner of Calgary, on April 6, 2023. Global News

Emergency vehicles were seen on the highway, attending to the scene of a burned out vehicle at rest next to an overpass pillar.

Alberta Health Services EMS told Global News one person was dead on the scene when they arrived.

More to come…

–With files from Paula Tran, QR Calgary.