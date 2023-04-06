Calgary highway closed after fatal collision

One person is dead after a collision, closing a highway near the southwest border of Calgary.
At around 12:30 p.m., the City of Calgary transportation department shared on social media that a “traffic incident” took place on Stoney Trail at Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News motorists should avoid the following areas due to a police investigation:
- Eastbound 112 Street S.W. to the Stoney Trail overpass
- Southbound Stoney Trail from 162 Avenue S.W. to eastbound Stoney Trail
- Westbound Stoney Trail from James McKevitt Road S.W. to northbound Stoney Trail
The closures are expected to be in place for several hours.
Emergency vehicles were seen on the highway, attending to the scene of a burned out vehicle at rest next to an overpass pillar.
Alberta Health Services EMS told Global News one person was dead on the scene when they arrived.
More to come…
–With files from Paula Tran, QR Calgary.
