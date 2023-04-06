Terry Fox Secondary School in Port Coquitlam, B.C. locked down for phone threat

See more sharing options

Port Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Secondary School activated its lockdown procedure and called police Thursday morning following a phone threat.

“Police have identified and located two youths who are believed to be the source of the threat,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

“There is no continued threat to the public or the school.”

The lockdown, which was implemented at approximately 8:30 a.m., was lifted and classes resumed.

“We take any threat to a school very seriously and will act accordingly,” Hodgins said.

“As this report was received shortly before the beginning of the school day, it caused some concern as parents and students began arriving at the school with a heavy police presence.”

Terry Fox Secondary is the second Lower Mainland high school to be locked down due to threats in the last two days.

On Wednesday, W.J. Mouat Secondary School was surrounded by Abbotsford police officers responding to a report of a possible active shooter.

Police said a student alerted a staff member and officers were called to the school, which promptly went into lockdown.

Abbotsford police said the call appears unfounded, but a classroom-to-classroom search was conducted.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the Terry Fox lockdown to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-8878.

