Kelowna RCMP bait bikes still a lure to area thieves

It appears bait bikes are still too appealing for Kelowna thieves to pass up.

The Kelowna RCMP bait bike was stolen within hours of being set up in the downtown core for the first time of the year. It’s the fourth year in a row that’s happened.

“Officers tracked the bike and within minutes arrested the individual responsible,” RCMP said in a press release.

RCMP said the individual arrested is well known to police with an extensive criminal record including theft and possession of stolen property. The suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Investigators will work closely with the BC Prosecution Service to highlight this individual’s history when requesting charge approval.

“We have put a significant amount of work into upgrading our bait bike program over the past few years and we’re seeing the fruits of our labour on the very first day again,” Sgt. Scott Powrie, Community Safety Unit Operations NCO, said in a press release.

The Kelowna RCMP are reminding bike owners to document their bikes including recording the serial number and taking photographs. They also ask bike owners to consider using an online registry such as Project 529 Garage to help them with this. Moreover, they encourage cyclists to purchase a quality bike lock and use it properly or consider using a stationary bike locking system.