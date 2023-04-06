Winnipeg police give update on investigation into woman’s body found at Winnipeg landfill

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police will release more information Thursday about the death of a First Nations woman whose body was found in a city landfill earlier this week.

The remains of Linda Mary Beardy, 33, were found Monday afternoon by staff at the Brady landfill in south Winnipeg, police have said.

Police have previously said homicide detectives are investigating Beardy’s death as suspicious.

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth and Insp. Shawn Pike of the major crimes division will provide an update on the investigation at a 2:15 p.m. press conference.

Beardy was a mother and a member of Lake St. Martin First Nation but lived in Winnipeg at the time of her death.

Members of Beady’s family and First Nations leaders are expected to speak publicly later in the afternoon Thursday.

Beardy’s sister Lucy Beardy will be joined by members and leaders from Lake St. Martin First Nation as well as Southern Chiefs Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels at a 4:30 p.m. press conference.

Police have not released a cause of death and could not provide an exact timeframe at a Tuesday press conference.

But investigators have said the case is not believed to be linked to the remains of Rebecca Contois that were found in the same landfill last year, or the killings of three other women.

Police have said they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are in a different landfill, the privately run Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg, but they have not been found.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of these three women as well as an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

Operations at the Brady landfill have paused as police investigate Beardy’s death.

— with files from The Canadian Press