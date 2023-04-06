Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Headline link
Canada

Ontario proposes new powers to allow cities to expand boundaries for housing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2023 1:24 pm
Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, speaks to journalists at the Queens Park Legislature, in Toronto on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, speaks to journalists at the Queens Park Legislature, in Toronto on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The Canadian Press / Chris Young
Ontario is proposing to allow municipalities expand their settlement boundaries more quickly and easily in order to open up more land for housing.

Legislation introduced today by Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark would also allow farmers to build three new lots on their land.

Read more: Ontario housing minister admits parts of 1.5 million homes pledge ‘out of my control’

The bill would also require 29 of the province’s largest municipalities to plan for growth near transit station areas and downtowns.

As well, the legislation aims to increase the supply of building inspectors by redesigning a qualification program and freezing exam fees.

Ontario housing minister admits parts of 1.5 million homes pledge ‘out of my control’

The changes are part of the province’s plan to build 1.5 million homes by 2031.

The province’s recent projections show while there were about 100,000 homes built in 2022, the number of housing starts in the next few years may only reach upwards of 80,000 annually.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

