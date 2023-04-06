Menu

Crime

Police investigate property theft after armoured truck flips in downtown Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police respond to early morning collision involving armoured security truck'
Winnipeg police respond to early morning collision involving armoured security truck
Emergency road crews were seen clearing the intersection of Portage Avenue and Carlton Street following a collision between a Garda armoured security car and a concrete pillar supporting the a Skywalk corridor early Thursday morning. Investigators are looking into weather a bystander approached the accident scene, and may have stolen property.
Winnipeg police are investigating after an armoured security truck flipped after crashing into the downtown skywalk at Portage Avenue and Carlton Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday, and police said the truck hit a concrete pillar before flipping and trapping the driver inside. A passenger managed to free himself, police said, and was given emergency care while the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service worked on extracting the driver.

Read more: Winnipeg police car crashes into building after collision on Friday

Both men were taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police said they believe a person approached the crash site, stole some property from the truck, and took off.

Anyone with information can call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Downtown Winnipeg skywalk damaged by snow clearing equipment'
Downtown Winnipeg skywalk damaged by snow clearing equipment
