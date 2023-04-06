Police investigate property theft after armoured truck flips in downtown Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after an armoured security truck flipped after crashing into the downtown skywalk at Portage Avenue and Carlton Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday, and police said the truck hit a concrete pillar before flipping and trapping the driver inside. A passenger managed to free himself, police said, and was given emergency care while the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service worked on extracting the driver.

Both men were taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police said they believe a person approached the crash site, stole some property from the truck, and took off.

Anyone with information can call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

