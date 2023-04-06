Remote testimony room now available for domestic violence victims in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Survivors of domestic abuse endure suffering long after the crime has been committed.

It comes in the form of testifying in the courtroom and facing their abusers over and over again.

Shayleen Richtik was strangled by her former boyfriend in 2006. For the next four years the Calgary woman had to relive that moment as she faced the man in court as the case dragged on until 2010.

“It was trauma after trauma and it just reopened that every time you are face to face with that person that tried to harm you and it just made it so much more difficult to want to be there and to want to testify,” Richtik said.

With the support of staff at HomeFront, Richtik pushed through the dreaded court appearances that led to the man being deported.

Now victims of domestic abuse in Alberta won’t have to go through that process.

HomeFront is now using a remote testimony room — a place where victims of domestic violence can testify remotely to court.

“We think this is an important piece in making sure that people can tell their stories in court. It certainly helps that people can be in a comfortable setting and that they don’t have to be in the same space as their abuser,” said Peter Mackenzie, chief prosecutor in the Calgary prosecutions office.

Maggie MacKillop, the executive director at HomeFront Calgary, said the room was used for the first time in February. A client and a HomeFront case worker were in the room together.

“It was a huge success. The feedback from our client was that it made a world of difference in terms of stress levels,” MacKillop said.

In 2022, 48 per cent of HomeFront files resolved at the trial stage were resolved with a stay of proceedings or a withdrawal of charges due to an unco-operative or absent victim/witness.

It’s hoped that the new remote testimony room will increase engagement.

“A lot of people shy away because they are scared to see that person so I hope more people will feel more comfortable coming forward and telling their story and getting their justice,” Richtik said.

She said having a remote testimony room would have been helpful.

“There were a lot of days I didn’t want to go to court because I just didn’t want to see him so this would be such a motivation to go and be more comfortable to tell your story,”

The Luna Child Youth and Advocacy Centre, formerly the Calgary and Area Child Advocacy Centre, realized a need for remote testimony services when the pandemic started as victims and families were no longer able to attend the courthouse in person. Luna began using their remote testimony room, and quickly built a second room as demand increased.

HomeFront is dedicating the new remote testimony room in memory of two former HomeFront case managers who devoted their careers to families dealing with domestic violence. Wanda Clark worked there for 14 years and Suzanne DuGray provided 10 years of service.

“Wanda was such a bright light through such a dark time. Her presence was so calming no matter the situation. Court is very intimidating with your abuser there and she was there beside me the whole time. She was that hand you could hold,” Richtik said.