Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, April 6

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, April 6'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, April 6
WATCH: Warming up for Easter — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, April 6, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Brandy Hehn, a two-time organ transplant recipient, creates the logo for this year’s Green Shirt Day, how Humboldt is marking the fifth anniversary of the Broncos bus tragedy and Jake seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, April 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Two-time organ transplant recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo

It’s been five years since a semi collided with the team bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos on a remote highway northeast of Saskatoon.

As people struggled to process the tragedy, there was a huge outpouring of support. Some of that support resulted in what became known as the Logan Boulet effect.

Brandy Hehn, a two-time organ transplant recipient, was inspired to create the logo for this year’s Green Shirt Day.

Click to play video: '2-time organ transplant recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo'
2-time organ transplant recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo

Humboldt marks fifth anniversary of Broncos bus tragedy

April 6 is a sombre day across Saskatchewan, marking five years since the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

People will gather in Humboldt to pay their respects, to remember those who lost their lives and those impacted by the tragedy.

Humboldt Mayor Michael Behiel looks at how the team will be honoured at a special tribute service on an emotional day in the community.

Click to play video: 'Humboldt marks 5th anniversary of Broncos bus tragedy'
Humboldt marks 5th anniversary of Broncos bus tragedy

Jake the puppy seeks a new home Adopt a Pet

Trending Now

Jake is a playful four-and-a-half-month-old puppy in need of a new home.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue says Jake will grow to be a large dog and needs a home where he can be outdoors.

Archibald says there is also a need for more foster homes after the organization brought in 11 puppies on the weekend.

Click to play video: 'Jake the puppy seeks a new home Adopt a Pet'
Jake the puppy seeks a new home Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 6

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, April 6.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 6'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 6
