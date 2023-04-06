Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, April 6

Send this page to someone via email

Brandy Hehn, a two-time organ transplant recipient, creates the logo for this year’s Green Shirt Day, how Humboldt is marking the fifth anniversary of the Broncos bus tragedy and Jake seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, April 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Two-time organ transplant recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo

It’s been five years since a semi collided with the team bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos on a remote highway northeast of Saskatoon.

As people struggled to process the tragedy, there was a huge outpouring of support. Some of that support resulted in what became known as the Logan Boulet effect.

Brandy Hehn, a two-time organ transplant recipient, was inspired to create the logo for this year’s Green Shirt Day.

Humboldt marks fifth anniversary of Broncos bus tragedy

April 6 is a sombre day across Saskatchewan, marking five years since the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

People will gather in Humboldt to pay their respects, to remember those who lost their lives and those impacted by the tragedy.

Humboldt Mayor Michael Behiel looks at how the team will be honoured at a special tribute service on an emotional day in the community.

Jake the puppy seeks a new home Adopt a Pet

Jake is a playful four-and-a-half-month-old puppy in need of a new home.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue says Jake will grow to be a large dog and needs a home where he can be outdoors.

Archibald says there is also a need for more foster homes after the organization brought in 11 puppies on the weekend.

