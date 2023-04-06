Menu

Crime

Guelph police assist with weekend house fire investigation

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 11:24 am
Guelph police say they're assisting with a house fire investigation that happened last Sunday afternoon on Brant Avenue. One resident is still in hospital. View image in full screen
Guelph police say they're assisting with a house fire investigation that happened last Sunday afternoon on Brant Avenue. One resident is still in hospital. Matt Carty / Global News
Guelph police say one man is injured after a weekend house fire.

Police said the blaze occurred on Sunday afternoon at a home on Brant Avenue.

One resident reportedly suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital.

Read more: 2 separate fires have Guelph police investigating possible connections

Local authorities said he is still in hospital receiving medical care.

With the help of the Ontario fire marshal, the Guelph Fire Department began to investigate the cause of the blaze. And due to preliminary findings, police have been called to assist in the investigation.

Read more: Fire causes extensive damage to Guelph house: officials

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

House FireGuelph NewsGuelph Policeguelph fireguelph Fire DepartmentBrant AvenueWeekend House Fire Guelph
