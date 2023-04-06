Guelph police assist with weekend house fire investigation

Guelph police say one man is injured after a weekend house fire.
Police said the blaze occurred on Sunday afternoon at a home on Brant Avenue.
One resident reportedly suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital.
Local authorities said he is still in hospital receiving medical care.
With the help of the Ontario fire marshal, the Guelph Fire Department began to investigate the cause of the blaze. And due to preliminary findings, police have been called to assist in the investigation.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
