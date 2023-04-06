Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Fire

Kelowna firefighters warn of dry conditions after snuffing out overnight blaze

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 10:55 am
File: Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
File: Kelowna Fire Department. Global News
A wildfire that was sparked in Kelowna early Thursday has been snuffed out, fire officials say.

The fire was called in shortly after 3 a.m. near Verde Vista Road, near Black Mountain. Crews assessed it to be around 75 feet by 150 feet in size and showing Rank 1 and 2 fire behaviour, on a steep incline.

BC Wildfire describes Rank 1 and 2 fires as slower-moving ground fires.

Read more: Indigenous-led prescribed burn with cultural significance in Kelowna, B.C.

“Crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire. The fire is deemed accidental and is being rechecked again this morning,” platoon captain Scott Clarke said in the press release.

“There were no injuries and no structures were impacted.”

Two engines, two bush trucks and a command unit including 11 personnel were called to the fire.

“We would like to remind the public that campfires are not permitted within the City of Kelowna and to be aware that conditions are dry for this time of year,” Clarke said.

SmokeKelowna Fire DepartmentCampfirekelowna wildfiredrier than normal spring in kelownafirst wildfire of the seasonrank one and two fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

