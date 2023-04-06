Kelowna firefighters warn of dry conditions after snuffing out overnight blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire that was sparked in Kelowna early Thursday has been snuffed out, fire officials say.

The fire was called in shortly after 3 a.m. near Verde Vista Road, near Black Mountain. Crews assessed it to be around 75 feet by 150 feet in size and showing Rank 1 and 2 fire behaviour, on a steep incline.

1:33 Fire destroys abandoned home in Kelowna

BC Wildfire describes Rank 1 and 2 fires as slower-moving ground fires.

Story continues below advertisement

“Crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire. The fire is deemed accidental and is being rechecked again this morning,” platoon captain Scott Clarke said in the press release.

“There were no injuries and no structures were impacted.”

2:03 Two fires in downtown Kelowna deemed suspicious

Two engines, two bush trucks and a command unit including 11 personnel were called to the fire.

“We would like to remind the public that campfires are not permitted within the City of Kelowna and to be aware that conditions are dry for this time of year,” Clarke said.