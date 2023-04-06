Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers captain Francisco Pinelli handed 3-game suspension

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 9:42 am
The Ontario Hockey League issued a three-game suspension to Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli.

Pinelli was given a five-minute major as well as a game misconduct during Tuesday night’s win over the Spitfires at the 2:20 mark, after a blindside hit on Spitfires forward Oliver Peer.

Kitchener Rangers double up Windsor Spitfires to extend series lead to 3-0

The suspension means the Kitchener Rangers will be without their captain for Game 4 of the series with the Windsor Spitfires on Thursday night at the Aud.

Despite missing most of Game 3, Pinelli remains the team’s leading point-getter in the playoffs, having scored twice while setting up three others.

London Knights use Bayshore Bounce in overtime to grab 3-0 series lead over Owen Sound

Story continues below advertisement

The eighth-seeded Rangers currently hold a 3-0 series lead over the top-seeded Spitfires as the two teams return to the ice on Thursday night at the Aud for Game 4.

kitchener rangersWindsor SpitfiresOHL playoffsKitchener Rangers newsOhl newsKitchener Rangers playoffsFrancesco PinelliKitchener Rangers Windsor spitfiresOhl RangersFrancesco Pinelli Kitchener rangersSpitfires vs. RangersFrancesco Pinelli suspendedOliver Peer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

