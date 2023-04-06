Kitchener Rangers captain Francisco Pinelli handed 3-game suspension

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League issued a three-game suspension to Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli.

Pinelli was given a five-minute major as well as a game misconduct during Tuesday night’s win over the Spitfires at the 2:20 mark, after a blindside hit on Spitfires forward Oliver Peer.

The suspension means the Kitchener Rangers will be without their captain for Game 4 of the series with the Windsor Spitfires on Thursday night at the Aud.

Despite missing most of Game 3, Pinelli remains the team’s leading point-getter in the playoffs, having scored twice while setting up three others.

The eighth-seeded Rangers currently hold a 3-0 series lead over the top-seeded Spitfires as the two teams return to the ice on Thursday night at the Aud for Game 4.