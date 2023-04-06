March job market report set to be released by Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada is set to release March employment data Thursday morning.
The labour force survey will provide an update on how the labour market is faring amid high interest rates.
After posting strong job gains over the last several months, economists are not expecting a significant change in employment in March.
Both TD and CIBC are forecasting the unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 5.1 per cent, up from five per cent in February.
Trending Now
The Canadian economy is expected to slow down significantly this year, but so far, the labour market has shown no signs of weakness.
The Bank of Canada, which is preoccupied with getting inflation down, is hoping to see easing in the labour market over the coming months.
More on Canada
- A burger for just 99¢? Halifax eatery celebrates 40th year with 1983 prices
- Humboldt Bronco, families, say it doesn’t feel like 5 years since bus crash
- School closures and blackouts stretch into Thursday following ice storm
- Canada’s farms face a wave of retirements, worker shortages. Will food prices rise?
Comments