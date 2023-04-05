Greater Vernon area is now the Trails Capital of B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Greater Vernon area has a new title: Trails Capital of B.C.

On Wednesday, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) announced that its application for the healthy lifestyles title was successful.

The idea to have Greater Vernon named a trails capital began last year, when the RDNO’s board of directors received a proposal to emphasize the number of trails in the area.

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society in Vernon, a non-profit group, was also part of the process.

“The success in receiving this official mark through the Canadian Trademarks Act recognizes the contribution of many individuals, community groups, businesses, and local governments to the vibrancy and diversity of our trail networks,” said the RDNO.

The regional district said the title will promote trail usage in the area to locals and visitors alike.

“We are thrilled to see recognition of the years of hard work by volunteers, elected officials, business partners, and government staff to develop the extensive trail network in Greater Vernon,” said Kim Young, director of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

“We hope this will encourage and support continued growth throughout the region for years to come.”