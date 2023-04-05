Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Greater Vernon area is now the Trails Capital of B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 9:03 pm
A trail along Middleton Mountain near Vernon. This week, the RDNO says its application to have the Greater Vernon area named Trails Capital of B.C. was successful. View image in full screen
A trail along Middleton Mountain near Vernon. This week, the RDNO says its application to have the Greater Vernon area named Trails Capital of B.C. was successful. Ribbons of Green Trails Society
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Greater Vernon area has a new title: Trails Capital of B.C.

On Wednesday, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) announced that its application for the healthy lifestyles title was successful.

The idea to have Greater Vernon named a trails capital began last year, when the RDNO’s board of directors received a proposal to emphasize the number of trails in the area.

Read more: Nearly one quarter of trails in southern B.C., Alberta unmapped and unmanaged: study

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society in Vernon, a non-profit group, was also part of the process.

“The success in receiving this official mark through the Canadian Trademarks Act recognizes the contribution of many individuals, community groups, businesses, and local governments to the vibrancy and diversity of our trail networks,” said the RDNO.

Story continues below advertisement

The regional district said the title will promote trail usage in the area to locals and visitors alike.

Click to play video: 'Spring transition causing rough terrain in the Okanagan'
Spring transition causing rough terrain in the Okanagan

“We are thrilled to see recognition of the years of hard work by volunteers, elected officials, business partners, and government staff to develop the extensive trail network in Greater Vernon,” said Kim Young, director of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

Trending Now

“We hope this will encourage and support continued growth throughout the region for years to come.”

Click to play video: 'Officials hope to finish Okanagan Rail Trail by summer 2023'
Officials hope to finish Okanagan Rail Trail by summer 2023
OkanaganNorth OkanaganRDNOregional district north OkanaganGreater VernonGreater Vernon trails capital of BCRibbons of Green Trails SocietyTrails Capital of BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers