34-year-old male dead after hit-and-run collision in Northside, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Northside, Sask.

On Tuesday, April 4, at around 8:30 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian outside a business on Highway 2 in Northside, about 25 minutes north of Prince Albert.

Read more: Death investigation underway in Regina

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had succumbed to injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

The victim has been identified as a 34-year-old from Paddockwood, Sask. His family has been notified, but his name has not been yet released.

RCMP determined the driver of the vehicle that hit the man fled.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that night around 11 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP found the vehicle in the community of Little Red River. The driver was later found and taken into custody.

Charges against the driver have not yet been laid, and the investigation is ongoing.