Lifestyle

Kelowna, B.C. first responders join forces to donate plasma

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 8:14 pm
Okanagan first responders join forces to donate plasma
First responders in Kelowna, B.C., answered a different kind of call on Wednesday.

For the month of April first responders are challenged to take part in the Sirens for Life campaign with Canadian Blood Services by rolling up their sleeves and donating plasma.

“As a paramedic, we see people in chronic need of plasma and blood,” said paramedic Amir Allana. “We’ve seen firsthand what blood can do, and how life-saving it is.”

Kelowna Plasma Donor Centre business development manager Janna Pantella says that so far 25 first responders have come to the centre to donate and expects many more to sign up through the month.

Read more: ‘Let’s do this together’: Okanagan company encouraging others to donate plasma

“Every time you come in here you’re making a difference for someone in Canada, it takes about 90 minutes from the time you come in, to the time that you leave,” said Pantella.

Bylaw enforcement officer Kenneth Black took part in the campaign for his first plasma donation.

“I’ve been wanting to give blood or plasma for some time and this opportunity came up,” said Black.

“I thought what a great way to introduce myself to the system and I’m glad I did.”

Read more: Three dozen employees at one Kelowna company donate plasma for life-saving medication

Plasma makes up 55 per cent of our blood, and is used to make life-saving medications for a variety of illnesses.

“I think just about anybody in this industry whether it’s police, fire, ambulance, has a caring nature and wants to help out the public. So, this is a really easy way to help out,” said Kelowna Fire Department fire prevention officer Paul Johnson.

Now they are challenging the public to answer the call to donate plasma this month and you can request that it count toward the campaign. For more information about how to donate visit www.blood.ca

Click to play video: 'Blood drive for dogs held in Calgary'
Blood drive for dogs held in Calgary
