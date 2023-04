See more sharing options

Police are searching for three suspects after an armed robbery was reported at a jewelry store in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 4:36 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Queen and Kerr streets.

Officers said the suspects allegedly robbed a jewelry store with weapons.

According to police, minor injuries were reported.

Police said three male suspects, wearing medical masks and hooded sweaters fled the scene in a vehicle.

