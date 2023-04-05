Winnipeggers feeling frosty about city’s delayed reaction to snowy icy roads

Send this page to someone via email

Some Winnipeggers were feeling quite frosty when they woke up Wednesday to more than seven centimetres of snow that had not yet been plowed by the city.

The city sent out salting crews overnight and more salting sanding crews and plows hit the road at 7 a.m.

When asked why plows weren’t out before the morning rush, Public Works Committee chair Janice Lukes said snow clearing shifts start at 11 p.m. or 7 a.m., and they didn’t predict snowfall to surpass five centimetres by the morning.

“This is going to be a big salting operation today because of those warmer temperatures. And we’re going to be loading up the trucks and continuing with salting throughout the day as we’re truck plowing those main routes and bus routes.”

Winnipegger Michelle Valerio left for work before the roads had been cleared and told Global News she faced a difficult morning commute. It was her first day back at the office after three years of working remotely.

She said the roads should have been plowed sooner as people are commuting.

"Oh, I wish I would have just stayed home."

The city’s snow-clearing policy states major routes are to be cleared to the pavement with either de-icing chemicals or plows once snowfall reaches three centimetres.

Sidewalks are to be maintained with a compact snow surface, except downtown. “The city of Winnipeg plows the pavement in the downtown area when possible,” said Lukes.

Another thing Winnipeggers have taken issue with is the maintenance of the sidewalks.

Lukes said the city has been waiting on new sidewalk-clearing equipment which was delayed by supply chain issues.

“We’re expecting them actually in June or July, which is really good, I was anticipating it was going to be longer.”

Environment Canada is forecasting above-zero temperatures come Saturday, with highs in the teens by next week, so hopefully, it will be a while before people have to again fight snow and ice on their morning commutes.

— with files from Global News’ Iris Dyck