Share

Traffic

Elderly woman dies after collision in northeast Calgary

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 5, 2023 4:35 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on April 9, 2020. An elderly woman has died after a collision in northeast Calgary last Friday, Calgary police said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
The Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on April 9, 2020. An elderly woman has died after a collision in northeast Calgary last Friday, Calgary police said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
An elderly woman has died after a collision in northeast Calgary last Friday, Calgary police said.

Police said a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Aero Drive and Aero Gate N.E. at around 6 p.m. on March 31.

At the time, a car with two occupants was travelling southbound on Aero Drive through the intersection of Aero Gate. At the same time, an SUV with a single occupant was travelling northbound on Aero Drive and turned left to get onto the westbound lanes of Aero Gate.

Read more: Fatal motorcycle crash closes Macleod Trail in Calgary

Police said the car struck the passenger-side front door of the SUV, causing the car to rotate around 90 degrees and come to a stop. The SUV continued to turn and came to a controlled stop a short distance later.

The passenger of the car, a woman in her 90s, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

She died from her injuries on Tuesday.

Read more: Calgary highway closed after serious collision

Neither speed nor impairment is considered to be a factor in the collision, a Calgary Police Service news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

Alberta government to fund 100 more police officers in Calgary, Edmonton
Calgary Police ServiceFatal CollisionCalgary collisionCalgary fatal crashfatal car crashCalgary fatal collisionCalgary car crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

