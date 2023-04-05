Elderly woman dies after collision in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman has died after a collision in northeast Calgary last Friday, Calgary police said.

Police said a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Aero Drive and Aero Gate N.E. at around 6 p.m. on March 31.

At the time, a car with two occupants was travelling southbound on Aero Drive through the intersection of Aero Gate. At the same time, an SUV with a single occupant was travelling northbound on Aero Drive and turned left to get onto the westbound lanes of Aero Gate.

Police said the car struck the passenger-side front door of the SUV, causing the car to rotate around 90 degrees and come to a stop. The SUV continued to turn and came to a controlled stop a short distance later.

The passenger of the car, a woman in her 90s, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

She died from her injuries on Tuesday.

Neither speed nor impairment is considered to be a factor in the collision, a Calgary Police Service news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.