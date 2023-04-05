Prime Minister Trudeau visits Simcoe County Honda plant to talk clean energy incentives

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alliston, Ont., Wednesday to talk about the new tax incentives in the 2023 budget meant to encourage a greener local economy.

Trudeau was at the Honda plant in Alliston to talk about new measures in the federal budget he said will support middle-class jobs and building clean energy.

The Alliston Honda plant has been retooling its operations to build hybrid-electric CR-Vs.

“When it comes to clean energy and clean technology, Canada is a world leader. That’s why companies from around the world continue to choose Canada – and above all, Canadian workers – to grow their operations,” Trudeau said.

In March 2022, the Government of Canada announced a new federal investment of up to $131.6 million, matched by the Government of Ontario, to help Honda Canada retool its manufacturing operations in Alliston to build hybrid-electric vehicles.

The new federal budget is proposing several tax credits the government said would support the creation of new jobs and a made-in-Canada clean economy.

Among the tax credits the new budget is proposing to introduce are a 15 per cent refundable Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit and a refundable Clean Technology Manufacturing Tax Credit to cover 30 per cent of investments in new machinery and equipment used to manufacture or process clean technologies.

“The investments we are proposing in Budget 2023 will help us continue to build an economy that works for everyone, with good middle-class jobs, while leaving a stronger, healthier future for our kids,” Trudeau said.