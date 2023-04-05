Mississauga teen charged in connection with online robbery investigation in Guelph, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph Police Service has made another arrest in connection with a series of robberies involving online buy-and-sell websites.

A 17-year-old male from Mississauga, Ont., was picked up by police on Tuesday.

The investigation began in February when several people reported that items were being stolen by those answering online ads.

They say violence or threats were often used by the individuals; one reportedly used a firearm.

Read more: Brampton man charged in police investigation into series of robberies in Guelph

A 20-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged on Feb. 9.

He is currently out on bail awaiting an April 25 court date in Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused from Mississauga has been charged with robbery, robbery with a firearm and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was held for a bail hearing.