Crime

Mississauga teen charged in connection with online robbery investigation in Guelph, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 5, 2023 3:29 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph Police Service has made another arrest in connection with a series of robberies involving online buy-and-sell websites.

A 17-year-old male from Mississauga, Ont., was picked up by police on Tuesday.

The investigation began in February when several people reported that items were being stolen by those answering online ads.

They say violence or threats were often used by the individuals; one reportedly used a firearm.

A 20-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged on Feb. 9.

He is currently out on bail awaiting an April 25 court date in Guelph.

The accused from Mississauga has been charged with robbery, robbery with a firearm and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Brick and mortar retail stores looking to reinvent themselves'
Brick and mortar retail stores looking to reinvent themselves
