Blue Jays claim Luplow, transfer Ryu to 60-day IL

TORONTO – Outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and then optioned to Toronto’s triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Left-handed pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Luplow, 29, played in 83 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, batting .176 while connecting for 11 home runs.

The five-foot-11, 195-pound outfielder signed with Atlanta in the off-season and hit .300 during three games for triple-A Gwinnett before he was designated for assignment on April 3.

The former 2014 third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates has played in 323 career games over six Major League seasons, batting .213 with 88 extra-base hits and 120 RBI.

Ryu made six starts for the Blue Jays last season with a 2-0 record and a 5.67 earned-run average with 16 strikeouts.

The 36-year-old Korean pitcher was pulled from a start against the Chicago White Sox on June 2 shortly after reaching 1,000 career innings pitched and was later diagnosed with damage to his ulnar collateral ligament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.