Crime

Police charge man in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction, search continues for other suspect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2023 2:25 pm
Elnaz Hajtamiri is shown in an Ontario Provincial Police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Provincial Police **MANDATORY CREDIT**. View image in full screen
Elnaz Hajtamiri is shown in an Ontario Provincial Police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Provincial Police **MANDATORY CREDIT**.
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 35-year-old man in connection to the abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the latest arrest in a sprawling 15-month-old investigation.

OPP say the Toronto man was arrested and charged on Monday with kidnapping, fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

Read more: 2 arrest warrants issued for attack on Ontario woman who is still missing

Police say 37-year-old Hajtamiri has not been seen since she was abducted by two men and a woman from a relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.

Her family says she was hiding out there from an ex-boyfriend, who has been charged in connection to the abduction and for allegedly attacking her weeks before that.

Click to play video: 'Canada-wide warrants issued for two more suspects in Hajtamiri case'
Canada-wide warrants issued for two more suspects in Hajtamiri case

Police arrested a woman on kidnapping charges last month and continue to search for a 35-year-old Toronto man who has a warrant out for his arrest.

The man charged Monday is scheduled to appear before a court in Collingwood, Ont., on May 16.

More on Crime
