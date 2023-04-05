Ontario NDP, ATU Canada increase calls for funding, staffing for transit safety

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s New Democrats and a national labour union are calling for increased funding and staffing for public transit amid recent high-profile violent incidents in Toronto.

At a joint news conference today, Amalgamated Transit Union Canada president John Di Nino said the labour union is renewing calls for a national task force led by the provinces, adding it should be a priority for the Ontario government.

Di Nino says transit safety issues are “a national crisis” that is particularly impacting cities like Toronto and increased policing is not the only solution.

Bhutila Karpoche, the NDP’s critic for Toronto-area issues, says she is urging the province to invest immediately in housing and mental health services and to work with the city of Toronto and transit workers to improve safety.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the government has provided more than $1 billion to the Toronto Transit Commission to spend it how it sees fit, including for public safety measures.

The issue has also dominated Toronto’s mayoral byelection campaign so far, with candidates vowing to have sliding glass doors installed on subway platforms and increase spending on community health and safety.