Calgary mom and children showered with broken glass after sunroof explodes

A Calgary mom of two young children is speaking out after the sunroof on her new Mercedes exploded, spraying tempered glass everywhere.

Jessica Cheung told Global News it was a frightening ordeal for herself and her children — aged five months and two years old — who were in the back seat at the time.

“Terrifying. It was absolutely horrific. It was a nightmare,” she said.

The family had just purchased their 2022 GLE 450 this past January at a local dealership. Shortly after on March 23, Cheung said she was driving down Deerfoot Trail when she heard a big bang.

“We were driving and then all of a sudden a big loud explosion — almost as if a gun shot went off right beside me,” she described.

“We felt cold air and then just showered with hundreds of pieces of glass shards.”

Cheung said her two-year-old daughter’s neck and back were cut by the glass and the children had glass shards in their car seats. She also suffered scrapes to her face and hands.

View image in full screen Photos of exploded sunroof. Courtesy: Jessica Cheung

Cheung contacted her local Mercedes dealership right away as well as Mercedes-Benz Canada but said she was told the explosion was due to an “outside influence”.

“They claim that a rock chip hit us,” she said she was told. “There was no rock chip.”

The email from Mercedes, which she showed to Global News, also read: “Regrettably, outside influences such as road rocks can fracture the tempered glass and then it tends to explode or shatter when there is increased pressure inside the vehicle…

“…even the closing of the door can increase the pressure resulting in the glass shattering.”

Cheung said she maintains there was no impact or trauma to the sunroof at anytime before the explosion, adding the family had only driven it 1K and mostly residential areas.

View image in full screen Shards of tempered glass in car. Courtesy: Jessica Cheung

The automaker recommended the family file a claim through their insurance, which it has. Luckily, it had comprehensive coverage which included glass.

But Cheung questioned what happens to drivers who are not covered.

Rob de Pruis with the Insurance Bureau of Canada told Global News many Albertans don’t have glass coverage. de Pruis said that is because it is often more expensive than paying out of pocket.

De Pruis suggested drivers, especially with newer and more advanced windshields and sunroofs, look into getting it.

“Many of the newer vehicles are very costly for windshields and sunroofs and moonroofs,” he pointed out. “Some of it is because of the integrated technology and some of it is because of the sheer size and the cost involved in the manufacturing.”

De Pruis said many drivers don’t realize they can get glass coverage, without getting the more expensive comprehensive coverage at a cheaper cost and without it affecting their claims.

“If you purchase comprehensive coverage and adding that glass coverage is too expensive there are standalone glass policies that are available.” de Pruis said.

View image in full screen Shattered glass from an exploded sunroof. Courtesy: Jessica Cheung

Transport Canada told Global News there have been a consistently growing number of exploding sunroofs and moonroofs over the years, with 907 documented complaints since 2000. Those numbers involve a number of different automakers and vehicle makes and models.

It also pointed out that is a relatively small number compared to the number of vehicles on the road in Canada.

Cheung questions why this is still happening, with any make or model.

“Why did this happen? It’s a brand new vehicle,” she pointed out. “And nowhere did I get hit by a rock chip.

“How sensitive of a car is it if a rock chip demolished the entire roof?”

Global News reached out to Mercedes-Benz Canada independently and provided the family’s information. The automaker is now looking into it.