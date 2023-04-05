Minister praises ‘vigilance’ of Winnipeg landfill staff after woman’s body found

Send this page to someone via email

The federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations is praising workers at a Winnipeg landfill for their “heightened vigilance” after the remains of an Indigenous woman were discovered there on Monday.

Marc Miller also says a study into the feasibility of searching a different Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two other Indigenous women will be completed in the coming weeks.

The Winnipeg homicide unit says it has launched an investigation after staff at the Brady landfill south of Winnipeg found 33-year-old Linda Mary Beardy’s body on Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg police do not believe the case is linked to the death of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found in the same landfill last year, or the killings of three other women.

Police have said they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are in a different, privately run Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg, but they have not been found.

The federal government put up $500,000 in February for a study into a potential search of the Prairie Green landfill.