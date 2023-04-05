COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports death, 2 outbreaks at PRHC; risk index at low

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 returned to a low level following one death and 48 new lab-confirmed cases, including five new hospitalized cases over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The index returned to a low-risk level after being at a moderate level last week. Indicators for the index this week include:

View image in full screen Peterborough Public Health’s COVID-19 risk index for April 5, 2023. Peterborough Public Health

Other viral respiratory indicators include low levels for respiratory emergency department visits, very low levels for respiratory outbreaks and influenza test per cent positivity. Respiratory hospital admissions are at a moderate level.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 141 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — one new death since the March 29 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 48 since the March 29 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 66 — unchanged from the 66 reported on March 29. There were 118 cases reported on March 22. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

2:00 1st year of COVID-19 had less impact on mental health than expected: study

Hospitalizations: 611 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — five more since the March 29 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported 18 inpatients as of April 5.

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 57 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared, which remains unchanged since the Jan. 18, 2023 update.

Story continues below advertisement

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,328 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: 11,121 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.2 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Facility outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since March 29:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Outbreak on Unit A4 declared on March 31.

: Outbreak on Unit A4 declared on March 31. Kawartha Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on March 31.

Other active outbreaks:

Canterbury Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on March 27

retirement residence in Peterborough: Facility-wide outbreak declared on March 27 Springdale Country Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on March 24.

Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on March 24. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Outbreak on Unit C2 declared on March 23.

The health unit has reported 243 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Story continues below advertisement

2:36 COVID-19 apathy: vaccination rates slowing three years into pandemic

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 410,927 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared. There have been 32,312 booster doses over the last six months (23 per cent of the eligible population).

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent (125,318 residents) have one dose; 82 per cent (121,243) have two doses.

85 per cent (125,318 residents) have one dose; 82 per cent (121,243) have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69 ): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; six per cent have two doses.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be booked for clinics at the health unit’s office at 185 King St. in Peterborough. Appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900. No walk-in appointments will be permitted.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.