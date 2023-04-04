COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Kawartha Lakes; active cases continue decline

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports a new COVID-19 death and one new hospitalized case over the past week, according to data released on Tuesday.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday reported the following data covering March 26 to April 1 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 36 — down from 47 reported on March 28 (covering March 19-25) — with 10 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 168 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — one more since the March 28 update with a death in the City Kawartha Lakes (details unavailable). Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 101 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 57 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: There was one new hospitalization since the March 28 update. There was no new intensive care admissions. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 521 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one inpatient with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday — unchanged from a week ago.

The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.

Cumulative cases: 1,019 lab-confirmed cases so far in 2023. There were 7,817 cases in 2022 and there have been 13,143 total cases since the pandemic was declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 607 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 105 lab-confirmed cases so far this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” No COVID-19 outbreaks were declared since the March 28 update.

Active outbreaks:

Hope Street Terrace (third floor) long-term care home in Port Hope: Outbreak was declared March 28.

(third floor) long-term care home in Port Hope: Outbreak was declared March 28. Extendicare Haliburton long-term care in Haliburton: Facility-wide outbreak declared on March 20.

long-term care in Haliburton: Facility-wide outbreak declared on March 20. Extendicare Port Hope long-term care in Port Hope: Initial outbreak declared in the Penryn Unit on March 14. A facility-wide outbreak was declared on March 30.

