Canada

Revised Indigenous child-welfare settlement going back to Canadian Human Rights Tribunal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2023 11:13 am
‘We must take care of our children’: First Nation leader on ending child suffering in welfare system
A multibillion-dollar settlement for children and families harmed by Ottawa’s underfunding of on-reserve services will be presented to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal for approval after being endorsed by First Nations chiefs.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says the revised $23-billion compensation package is the largest settlement in Canadian history, and represents an important piece of healing for those harmed by past government policies.

Indigenous child welfare settlement will get $3B more from feds, AFN says

This latest settlement comes after years of threatened lawsuits by the Assembly of First Nations and human rights tribunal rulings that rejected several offers by the federal government, including one last year.

The latest deal includes an additional $3 billion that includes compensation for 13,000 more children and other amendments that both sides are hoping will satisfy the tribunal’s concerns.

Cindy Woodhouse, a regional chief from Manitoba who led the file for the assembly, gave thanks to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for helping both sides reach a successful resolution.

Trending Now

Woodhouse also called on Trudeau to adhere to the First Nations chiefs’ call for Trudeau to make a formal apology to the plaintiffs and victims.

