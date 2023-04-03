Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Indigenous child welfare settlement will get $3B more from feds, AFN says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2023 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Tribunal rejects Ottawa’s $40B Indigenous child welfare deal'
Tribunal rejects Ottawa’s $40B Indigenous child welfare deal
WATCH: Tribunal rejects Ottawa's $40B Indigenous child welfare deal – Oct 25, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Assembly of First Nations says it has secured an extra $3 billion from the federal government in a historic child-welfare compensation case.

The assembly, along with the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, announced the money today as part of a revised compensation package now totalling $23 billion, which it plans to present to chiefs gathered this week in Ottawa.

Last year the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejected the $20-billion compensation package the government had negotiated with the parties, which threw the settlement into question.

Read more: Ottawa reaches $20B child welfare settlement with First Nations children

The tribunal had expressed concerns about whether all children would receive the $40,000 it says they are owed and noted worries about the timelines for claimants to opt out.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The compensation is one part of a $40-billion deal the federal government struck with tribunal complainants and two related class actions over its underfunding of on-reserve child welfare, with the remaining $20 billion for long-term reforms.

The assembly says once chiefs weigh in on the revised settlement package it will be subject to approvals from both the tribunal and Federal Court.

More on Canada
Assembly of First NationsIndigenous ChildrenAFNIndigenous CanadaCanadian Human Rights TribunalIndigenous CompensationIndigenous Child Welfare Compensationindigenous children compensationindigenous children compensation canadaindigenous compensation canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers