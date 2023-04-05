Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Wednesday morning.

In addition, a special weather statement has also been issued for the northern portion of Wellington County that warns that the area could see significant rainfall, which could lead to flooding.

The thunderstorm watch warns that the area could see severe thunderstorms develop Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

Environment Canada says there could be wind gusts of up to 90 km/h with “ping pong ball”-sized hail.

“Thunderstorms are developing over Michigan and are expected to track eastward into Ontario late this morning or this afternoon,” the watch reads.

“As the Great Lakes are very cold, at this time there is a great deal of uncertainty as to how strong these thunderstorms will be as they cross into Ontario.”

It says if the storms are able to overcome the cold temperatures on the lakes, they will reach the area, passing over before dinnertime.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the warning notes.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”