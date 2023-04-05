Toronto police lay charges in series of armed carjackings, bank and pharmacy robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say six people have been charged in relation to a series of armed bank and pharmacy robberies as well as carjackings in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said the armed robberies occurred in Toronto, Caledon, Peel, York and Halton regions.

Between Aug. 21, 2022 and March 18, officers from multiple forces had responded to seven carjackings, two car thefts, 23 pharmacy robberies and two bank robbery calls.

Police allege groups of males would travel in stolen vehicles to commit the various types of robberies.

They also allege in most of the crimes, the suspects used handguns, knives or physical violence to control the victims.

For the carjackings, they would approach vehicles pointing a handgun and demand keys, the car and personal property, police said. They would then drive away in the victim’s vehicle.

For the pharmacy robberies, investigators said the suspects would commit “takeover-style robberies” and demand cash and narcotics.

In most cases, police allege the suspects would flee the pharmacy with cash and narcotics in an awaiting getaway vehicle.

As part of Project Repeater, investigators were able to charge six people, including a 15-year-old boy.

“During the extensive investigation, the team was able to identify several suspects, not only those who committed the robberies, but also those who orchestrated them behind the scenes,” police said.

7 high end vehicles like these we recovered. 2 of the stolen vehicles, a 2022 Cadillac Escalade and a 2022 Dodge Durango remain outstanding @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/HSbgfAGwRC — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) April 5, 2023

On Thursday, police charged 29-year-old Amir Inyat from Brampton, 25-year-old Shais Ejaz from Brampton, 32-year-old Mohammad Habib from Toronto, and 21-year-old Kausar Rahimzada from Toronto.

These four people are facing a long list of charges including robbery, robbery with a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and accessory to dual procedure offence.

In addition, 22-year-old Steven Singh from Toronto was already previously charged and is now facing more robbery and car theft-related charges. A 15-year-old boy was also previously charged with a long list of robbery, firearm, and assault type charges.

Police said the total value of stolen property, between vehicles, cash and narcotics, from the robberies was almost $1 million ($980,000).

Seven high-end vehicles were recovered but there are two vehicles that have not yet been found, police said. Investigators are looking for a black 2022 Cadillac Escalade with the Ontario licence plate CHDR YSB and a black 2022 Dodge Durango with Ontario licence plate CYDM 878.

“Toronto police remain concerned about the number of carjackings and pharmacy robberies in our city,” said Insp. Rich Harris.

“So far this year, there have been 54 pharmacy robberies compared to 33 at this time last year — a 64 per cent increase. The number of carjackings remains high at 23 so far this year, with those vehicles often being used as suspect vehicles in jewellery store, financial and electronics store robberies,” Harris said.