Kitchener Rangers double up Windsor Spitfires to extend series lead to 3-0

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers pulled off their third straight win over the Windsor Spitfires on Tuesday, moving one step closer to pulling off the upset of the Western Conference’s top seed in the OHL playoffs.

Tuesday night’s 6-3 win was on home ice at the Aud in Kitchener and left the Rangers with a 3-0 strange-hold advantage in the seven-game series.

It took 19 minutes and four seconds for Rangers forward Carson Rehpkof to open the scoring, giving Kitchener a 1-0 lead in the dying seconds of the first period.

A quiet, scoreless second period followed before an offensive eruption began in the third frame when Spitfires star Alex Christopoulos beat Rangers netminder Marco Constantini, evening the score at one apiece.

Story continues below advertisement

Five minutes later, Adrian Misaljevic gave the Rangers the advantage again but the Spitfires’ Rodwin Dionicio was quick to counter, leaving the sides tied at two with less than 12 minutes to play.

View image in full screen Marco Constantini would turn aside 40 of 43 shots to pick up the win for Kitchener. Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers

Just two minutes after, Rangers forward Mitchell Martin scored unassisted and seconds later Francesco Arcuri netted the eventual game-winner, giving Kitchener a 4-2 lead with less than seven minutes to play.

Matthew Maggio found the back of the net at the 17:44 mark, closing the gap to one, but that would be as close as Windsor would get.

Simon Motew and Reid Valade both scored empty-net markers in the final 30 seconds of the game to complete the scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

Constantini turned aside 40 of 43 shots to pick up the win for Kitchener, while Mathias Onuska stopped 24 of 28 shots he faced in the loss for Windsor.

The Rangers will look to close out the series when they once again host the Spitfires for Game 4 at the Aud on Thursday.