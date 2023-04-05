Menu

Money

Roots sees Q4 sales at stores, online fall amid economic headwinds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2023 9:21 am
Retail shopping habits have changed dramatically since the pandemic, with online shopping experiencing a huge surge and traditional brick and many mortar locations left struggling. Can traditional retail operations reverse this trend, and how? Retail executive Rocco Matteo joins Global’s Laura Casella to share his thoughts – Mar 21, 2023
Roots Corp. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its sales also moved lower.

The retailer says it earned $13.0 million or 31 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 28, down from a profit of $18.1 million or 42 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Overall sales totalled $111.5 million in the quarter, down from $121.3 million.

The drop came as its corporate retail store and e-commerce sales fell to $98.5 million compared with $110.6 million a year ago.

Roots says the result was primarily driven by economic headwinds and an intensified promotional environment.

Partner and other sales totalled $12.9 million for the quarter, up from $10.7 million a year ago, helped by higher sales to the company’s partner in Taiwan, growth in the wholesale of Roots-branded products to select partners, and favourable foreign exchange impacts.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

