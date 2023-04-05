Motorcyclist seriously injured in Elgin County hit-and-run crash

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Elgin County on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of John Wise Line and Quaker Road around 6:55 p.m. for a reported crash.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was located and transported to hospital. The status of their condition remains unknown.

According to OPP, the other involved vehicle fled the scene and was reportedly last seen travelling northbound on Quaker Road.

Investigators described the vehicle as a “newer model” dark-coloured Ford SUV with a missing rear window. Police say it will also have “considerable damage” to the front and driver’s side of the vehicle. The driver is believed to be a man in his 50s.

OPP are asking the driver/owner of the vehicle to contact police as soon as possible.

Anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage or may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

An anonymous message can also be left online.