2 men shot in Toronto plaza parking lot, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people were shot in a plaza parking lot in the city’s north end early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the plaza at Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive, just south of Steeles Avenue, at around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened at the parking lot in the plaza and two men were shot.

The men were taken to a trauma centre by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man taken to trauma centre after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Toronto

No word on suspects has yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement