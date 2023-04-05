Menu

Crime

2 men shot in Toronto plaza parking lot, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 6:42 am
A police cruiser at the scene near Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive on April 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A police cruiser at the scene near Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive on April 5, 2023. Marianne Dimain / Global News
Toronto police say two people were shot in a plaza parking lot in the city’s north end early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the plaza at Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive, just south of Steeles Avenue, at around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened at the parking lot in the plaza and two men were shot.

The men were taken to a trauma centre by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on suspects has yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

CrimeToronto PoliceShootingToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceYonge StreetShooting TorontoWedgewood Drive
