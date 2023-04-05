2 men shot in Toronto plaza parking lot, police say

Toronto police say two people were shot in a plaza parking lot in the city’s north end early Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the plaza at Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive, just south of Steeles Avenue, at around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said the shooting happened at the parking lot in the plaza and two men were shot.
The men were taken to a trauma centre by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
No word on suspects has yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
