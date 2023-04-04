Man taken to trauma centre after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that a collision was reported in the area of Yonge Street and Glebe Road at around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in the area.

Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Yonge Street was closed between Glebe Road and Blesize Drive after the collision.

COLLISION:

Yonge St & Glebe Rd

8:14pm

– report of motorcycle collided with vehicle

– police and medics are o/s

– unknown injuries

– Yonge St closed between Glebe Rd & Blesize Dr

– delays in the area

– consider alternate routes #GO743879

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 5, 2023