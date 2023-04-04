Menu

Traffic

Man taken to trauma centre after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 9:25 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that a collision was reported in the area of Yonge Street and Glebe Road at around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in the area.

Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Yonge Street was closed between Glebe Road and Blesize Drive after the collision.

