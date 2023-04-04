Man taken to trauma centre after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Toronto

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said that a collision was reported in the area of Yonge Street and Glebe Road at around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in the area.
Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Yonge Street was closed between Glebe Road and Blesize Drive after the collision.
