Winnipeg Ice win 3rd straight over Medicine Hat for commanding first-round series lead

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Ice scored three times in the first six minutes en route to a third straight post-season victory as they took a stranglehold on their first-round playoff series.

The WHL’s regular season champion Ice defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 7-2 in Alberta for a commanding 3-0 series lead in the best-of-seven affair.

Zack Ostapchuk, Evan Friesen, and Matthew Savoie all scored goals before the Tigers even registered their first shot on net.

The Tigers seized the momentum and got within a pair as they actually outshot the Ice 10-8 in the opening period.

But Ty Nash scored on a breakaway midway through the second stanza to restore Winnipeg’s three-goal lead. Conor Geekie added another on a partial break less than three minutes later and the Ice took a four-goal lead into the second intermission.

Story continues below advertisement

Connor McClennon and Easton Armstrong scored in the third for the Ice to round out the scoring.

Brendan Lee and Gavin McKenna replied in the loss for the Tigers.

Read more: Savoie hat trick leads Winnipeg Ice to Game 1 win over Medicine Hat

Ice goalie Daniel Hauser stopped 23 of 25 shots for his third straight playoff win.

The Ice can wrap up the series with another win in game 4 on Wednesday. A game 5, if necessary, would be played back in Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon at the Wayne Fleming Arena.