Vehicle collision leads to drug trafficking charges, suspect hunt: Saskatchewan RCMP

Montreal Lake RCMP officers responded to a single-vehicle collision north of Prince Albert, Sask., that led to an impaired operation investigation and drug trafficking charges. One woman was arrested but a man – the driver of the vehicle – managed to escape.

On March 31, Montreal Lake RCMP responded to the report of a crash involving an SUV on Highway 2 near the Waskesiu River bridge, a few kilometres north of the Montreal Lake turn. When officers arrived, they located an SUV stuck in a ditch.

“The male driver and female passenger identified themselves to police. As officers were investigating, they observed signs of apparent drug trafficking activity in the vehicle. Officers entered into an impaired operation investigation,” stated police. “As a result of the investigation, the female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.”

The Montreal Lake RCMP officers located approximately 242.54 grams of methamphetamine, 21.33 grams of cocaine, a sum of cash and items consistent with drug trafficking activity including two cell phones, a digital scale, and score sheets.

The passenger was identified as 29-year-old Gailynn Ratt of Pinehouse Lake, Sask.

However, RCMP said the driver fled on foot and officers have been working diligently to locate him. His identity cannot be confirmed at this time as he provided a false name to police.

“Police said the male appeared to be approximately 5’6” weighing approximately 160 pounds with a medium build,” according to the release. “He had brown coloured eyes and black hair. He also appeared to have face tattoos but could not be clearly identified. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.”

Ratte made her first appearance in court in Waskesiu via telephone on April 3 and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Prince Albert.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Montreal Lake RCMP at (306) 663-4400 or by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

