3 suspects sought after stabbing at York University, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with an investigation into a stabbing at York University.

Toronto police said on March 29, at 6 p.m., officers received reports of a stabbing in the York Boulevard and Keele Street area.

Police said the victim was on the university’s campus when he was approached by three unknown males.

Officers said the suspects allegedly demanded the victim hand over his jacket, before assaulting him.

According to police, the victim managed to flee from the suspects.

“The victim then saw the suspects approach a second victim,” police allege in a news release. “The suspects began assaulting the second victim.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the first victim then helped the second victim.

Officers said the suspects then allegedly stabbed the first victim before fleeing.

Police are seeking to identify three suspects.

The first is between 20 and 25 years old, six-feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, with a short, black afro and a clean-shaven face.

He was seen wearing a shiny black puffer jacket, blue pants and running shoes.

The second suspect is also 20 to 25 years old, standing five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Officers said he has short, black, spiky hair and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur lined hood, grey sweatpants and black shoes with a white sole.

The third suspect is 20 to 25 years old, standing five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short, black, spiky hair and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a brown puffer jacket, a black shirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.