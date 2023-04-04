Abbotsford school locked down after reports of active shooter, police confirm no one hurt

See more sharing options

Abbotsford police officers surrounded W.J. Mouat Secondary School on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report about a possible active shooter.

Police said a student alerted a staff member and officers were called to school, which promptly went into lockdown.

The lockdown lifted around 1:50 p.m. but a shelter-in-place remained. Students will be dismissed at the usual time, police confirmed.

Abbotsford police confirm about 50 officers , the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, and Mission RCMP attended.

Lockdown at WJ Mouat school in Abbotsford, massive response by first responders police say a person within school reported to staff a possible active shooter, no active shooter found now a search as a precaution of classrooms ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ ⁦@CKNW⁩ pic.twitter.com/JYsJWDhImU — Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) April 4, 2023

No one has been hurt and no one has been arrested they added.

So far, Abbotsford police said the call appears unfounded, but a classroom-to-classroom search was conducted.

More to come.