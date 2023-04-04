Abbotsford school locked down after reports of active shooter, police confirm no one hurt

Abbotsford police officers surrounded W.J. Mouat Secondary School on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report about a possible active shooter.
Police said a student alerted a staff member and officers were called to school, which promptly went into lockdown.
The lockdown lifted around 1:50 p.m. but a shelter-in-place remained. Students will be dismissed at the usual time, police confirmed.
Abbotsford police confirm about 50 officers , the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, and Mission RCMP attended.
No one has been hurt and no one has been arrested they added.
So far, Abbotsford police said the call appears unfounded, but a classroom-to-classroom search was conducted.
More to come.
