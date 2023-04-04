Menu

Environment

Youth aim to reel in Walter at 34th annual Under the Lock Fishing Derby in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 4:46 pm
More than 1,200 youth participated in the 2023 Under the Lock Fishing Derby in Peterborough, Ont. View image in full screen
More than 1,200 youth participated in the 2023 Under the Lock Fishing Derby in Peterborough, Ont. Greg Davis/Global News Peterborough
Hundreds of youth are ready to cast their fishing lines to catch Walter during the 34th annual Under the Lock Fishing Derby in Peterborough, Ont., later this month.

Hosted by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, the youth fishing derby at the Peterborough Lift Lock returns on April 29 for children aged 15 and under.

OFAH will offer a top $1,000 cash prize to catch Walter, a large rainbow trout weighing between eight to 10 pounds. Another 500 tagged rainbow trout of 3,000 being stocked in the waterway will be available to catch for prizes and a chance to win one of four grand prizes.

The all-ages derby runs April 29 to May 7 and for the second year will feature tagged fish with cash prizes sponsored by local businesses.

“Back by popular demand are early bird registration prizes, a hot dog lunch for the kids, and sponsored tagged fish with cash prizes for anglers of all ages to win,” said David Ryrie, OFAH youth education manager.

OFAH Youth Under the Lock Fishing Derby in Peterborough reels in more than 1,200 participants at Lift Lock

Formerly known as the Peterborough Greenwing Fishing Derby, last year’s youth event saw a record 1,200 registered participants after the event was cancelled the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We still have fish in need of a local sponsor that will both challenge anglers and offset the cost of the stocked trout for the youth derby,” said Ryrie.

Registration is $15 for the first child and $10 for siblings. Adults are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at ofah.org/underthelock or in person at Canadian Tire locations in Peterborough.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

