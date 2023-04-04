Menu

Canada

Quebec calls for public inquests into police officer’s killing, deadly Montreal fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2023 3:01 pm
Quebec Minister of Public Security Minister François Bonnardel introduces a bill on policing practices during a news conference, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Minister of Public Security Minister François Bonnardel introduces a bill on policing practices during a news conference, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. Karoline Boucher/The Canadian Press
The Quebec government is asking the coroner to hold public inquests into the killing of a provincial police officer and a deadly fire in Old Montreal.

Provincial police Sgt. Maureen Breau was stabbed to death March 27 while attempting to make an arrest in Louiseville, Que.

Read more: Quebec police launch petition to ask for safer work conditions after death of officer

The man accused of killing her — who was shot dead by police — had a history of mental health issues and had been found not criminally responsible at least five times for past offences.

Click to play video: 'Quebec provincial police officers’ association calling for change following death of Sgt. Maureen Breau'
Quebec provincial police officers’ association calling for change following death of Sgt. Maureen Breau
Seven people died in a March 16 fire in an Old Montreal heritage building that housed illegal Airbnb rentals.

Read more: Opposition party calls for public inquiry into Old Montreal fire

Coroner Géhane Kamel is investigating the fire, but details of her probe will not be made public until she submits her final report.

Trending Now

The government is asking for public hearings overseen by a coroner for both fatal cases.

Click to play video: 'Fire survivor, housing groups calling for more action against illegal short-term rentals'
Fire survivor, housing groups calling for more action against illegal short-term rentals
