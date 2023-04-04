Quebec calls for public inquests into police officer’s killing, deadly Montreal fire

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Quebec government is asking the coroner to hold public inquests into the killing of a provincial police officer and a deadly fire in Old Montreal.

Provincial police Sgt. Maureen Breau was stabbed to death March 27 while attempting to make an arrest in Louiseville, Que.

Read more: Quebec police launch petition to ask for safer work conditions after death of officer

The man accused of killing her — who was shot dead by police — had a history of mental health issues and had been found not criminally responsible at least five times for past offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Seven people died in a March 16 fire in an Old Montreal heritage building that housed illegal Airbnb rentals.

Read more: Opposition party calls for public inquiry into Old Montreal fire

Coroner Géhane Kamel is investigating the fire, but details of her probe will not be made public until she submits her final report.

The government is asking for public hearings overseen by a coroner for both fatal cases.