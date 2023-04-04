Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo teen charged in December shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 11:31 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.&. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.&. ;THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say that a Waterloo teen was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that was reported in Kitchener at the end of last year.

On Dec. 22, 2022, shortly after 5 p.m., gunfire was reported at a business in the plaza at 150 University Ave. W.

Read more: Waterloo police continue to investigate fatal collision on Bridge Street

Police found bullet damage in the business.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Trending Now

Read more: Police say 2 men connected to crime spree in Kitchener and Cambridge may be in Stanley Park

The Waterloo teen who was taken into custody on Monday is facing numerous drug and weapon charges including careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeKitchener shootingWaterloo shootingWaterloo teen arrested150 University Avenue shooting Kitchener150 University Avenue West
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers