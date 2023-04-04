Waterloo teen charged in December shooting in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that a Waterloo teen was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that was reported in Kitchener at the end of last year.

On Dec. 22, 2022, shortly after 5 p.m., gunfire was reported at a business in the plaza at 150 University Ave. W.

Police found bullet damage in the business.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

The Waterloo teen who was taken into custody on Monday is facing numerous drug and weapon charges including careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of suspected methamphetamine.