Waterloo teen charged in December shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say that a Waterloo teen was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that was reported in Kitchener at the end of last year.
On Dec. 22, 2022, shortly after 5 p.m., gunfire was reported at a business in the plaza at 150 University Ave. W.
Police found bullet damage in the business.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
Read more: Police say 2 men connected to crime spree in Kitchener and Cambridge may be in Stanley Park
The Waterloo teen who was taken into custody on Monday is facing numerous drug and weapon charges including careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of suspected methamphetamine.
- Weekend knife attack on B.C. bus was ISIS terrorism, RCMP alleges
- 3 counts of first-degree murder for man charged with killing Quebec pedestrians
- Missing Akwesasne man tied to migrants found dead in St. Lawrence River, police say
- Mi’kmaw hockey fan says he faced racism at Scotiabank Centre. He’s calling out how it was handled
Comments