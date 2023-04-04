Saskatchewan’s only Zellers location opens up at Saskatoon’s Midtown Plaza

Send this page to someone via email

Midtown Plaza in Saskatoon got a blast from the past with Zellers setting up shop in The Bay.

Zellers announced the opening of several locations Tuesday across Canada, with the only Saskatchewan location on that list.

Global News spoke to several customers checking out the new digs, many of whom were happy to see the store return.

Tyson White said even though he never experienced Zellers before it shut down, he liked the new setup.

“It’s nice to bring old stuff back like that,” White said.

Rosemarie Senkos was the first in line at Zellers Tuesday and said she always liked the store.

“I was happy to see it return,” Senkos said.

She said there’s a little more selection compared with the Zellers she remembers, noting that times have changed.

Senkos said she could see the store that once held the slogan “The lowest price is the law” helping people out during a time of inflation.

“People need to look for pricing now with the cost of everything, and they have a lot of selection for reasonable prices.”

Celeste Glasser-Cook said she used to be a fan of Zellers, noting it had good selection and deals, as well as a good restaurant.

“I’m just happy to see them back, and it looks like it’s a really good turnout so far,” Glasser-Cook said.

The rollout for Zellers has been followed along by the Zellers Diner on Wheels food truck, which has been serving up some nostalgic menu items like the hot chicken sandwich.

But that was missing on the opening day at Midtown Plaza, with Global News being told it will be coming to Saskatoon “very soon.”

Zellers was still a nostalgic moment for Acara Wyonzek, though.

“It reminds me of my Baba, who’s my grandmother. We would always go and eat in the restaurant together, and it’s really nostalgic to be here and grab some gear,” Wyonzek said.

She said it was heartwarming to remember walking around the store with her grandmother.