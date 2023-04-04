Anesthesiologist charged with manslaughter after patient’s death in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Laval, Que. say a health-care worker has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with an elderly patient’s death in 2019.

Isabelle Desormeau, 52, was arrested on March 30. She was released with conditions and is expected back in court on April 21.

In a statement Tuesday, police say Desormeau was the anesthesiologist during a surgery for an 84-year-old man at Laval’s Cité-de-la-Santé hospital.

Following the operation, the man died in hospital on Nov. 1, 2019. The regional health authority for Laval’s board of directors accepted Desormeau’s resignation two weeks later, according to minutes from a general assembly meeting.

“Questions about the circumstances of the death led to the opening of a police investigation,” police said in a statement.

Police did not provide more information about the patient’s death, but said the province’s Crown prosecutors office granted an arrest warrant for Desormeau following an investigation.

Anyone with information about Desormeau or the patient’s death is asked to contact authorities, police say.

Police also said that can be done anonymously by calling the confidential line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and mentioning file LVL-191109- 024.