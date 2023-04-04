Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Anesthesiologist charged with manslaughter after patient’s death in Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 10:53 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: April 4, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: April 4, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Laval, Que. say a health-care worker has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with an elderly patient’s death in 2019.

Isabelle Desormeau, 52, was arrested on March 30. She was released with conditions and is expected back in court on April 21.

In a statement Tuesday, police say Desormeau was the anesthesiologist during a surgery for an 84-year-old man at Laval’s Cité-de-la-Santé hospital.

Following the operation, the man died in hospital on Nov. 1, 2019. The regional health authority for Laval’s board of directors accepted Desormeau’s resignation two weeks later, according to minutes from a general assembly meeting.

Read more: Man, woman found dead in different Quebec homes deemed suspicious by police

“Questions about the circumstances of the death led to the opening of a police investigation,” police said in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police did not provide more information about the patient’s death, but said the province’s Crown prosecutors office granted an arrest warrant for Desormeau following an investigation.

Anyone with information about Desormeau or the patient’s death is asked to contact authorities, police say.

Police also said that can be done anonymously by calling the confidential line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and mentioning file LVL-191109- 024.

More on Crime
LavalLaval policeQuebec healthcarelaval crimePatient DeathCité-de-la-Santé HospitalLaval police arrestLaval hospital deathLaval patient deathhôpital Cité-de-la-Santé de LavalIsabelle DesormeauIsabelle Desormeau arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers