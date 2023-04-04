Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. man charged in connection with nearly a dozen commercial break-ins

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 11:06 am
Police say they've charged one Guelph man after a business was broken into twice as part of a spree that saw nearly a dozen break-ins from November 2022 to March. View image in full screen
Police say they've charged one Guelph man after a business was broken into twice as part of a spree that saw nearly a dozen break-ins from November 2022 to March. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Following 10 break-ins to local businesses, police say one Guelph man faces additional charges after one of them was broken into again.

Police said they executed a search warrant at an apartment on Willow Road last month, seizing over $5,000 in stolen property, a pair of stun guns and brass knuckles.

The man was charged in relation to 10 break-ins from Nov. 6, 2022 to March 10.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man charged following half a dozen break-ins at downtown businesses

Then police arrested the man again last Friday after a business was broken into on Edinburgh Road on March 11.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., police said a man went to the business on a gas-powered scooter, which was stolen from the same establishment during a break-in the day before. Cash was stolen

The suspect faces additional break and enter, disguise with intent and possession of stolen property charges.

Read more: Man arrested following break-in spree in downtown Guelph, Ont.

GuelphGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeBreak-insguelph break-insbreak and enter Guelph
