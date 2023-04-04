Waterloo police continue to investigate fatal collision on Bridge Street

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the border of Woolwich and Kitchener early Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that emergency services were dispatched to Bridge Street East in Woolwich at around 4 a.m. in response to the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from police.

Bridge Street East remains closed between Hollinger Crescent and Ebycrest Road as police investigate the fatal collision.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

