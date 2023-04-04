Menu

Crime

Waterloo police continue to investigate fatal collision on Bridge Street

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 9:45 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the border of Woolwich and Kitchener early Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that emergency services were dispatched to Bridge Street East in Woolwich at around 4 a.m. in response to the crash.

Read more: Police say 2 men connected to crime spree in Kitchener and Cambridge may be in Stanley Park

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from police.

Bridge Street East remains closed between Hollinger Crescent and Ebycrest Road as police investigate the fatal collision.

Read more: Teen charged after 86-year-old man shot in Woolwich

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeWoolwich newsWoolwichWoolwich crimeBridge Street KitchenerBridge Street Woolwich
