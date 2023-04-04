Menu

Radio - Sincere effort or ‘cover-up?’ Canadians split on interference probe intentions: poll

Crime

Wellington OPP lay charges following separate intimate partner violence reports

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 7:57 am
Wellington OPP have laid charges after responding to a pair of separate incidents in the last month regarding intimate partner violence. View image in full screen
Wellington OPP have laid charges after responding to a pair of separate incidents in the last month regarding intimate partner violence. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Wellington OPP say two men are facing charges following two separate intimate partner violence investigations in the last month.

On Saturday, OPP said officers responded to an address in Mapleton and began an investigation.

They charged a 62-year-old man from Woolwich Township with sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, and two counts of criminal harassment.

Read more: Wellington County youth faces charges related to sexual assault investigation

In another case, police said they responded to an address in Centre Wellington in March and arrested one man.

A 34-year-old from Mississauga has been charged with uttering death threats.

Read more: Family violence increases for 5th straight year in Canada. What’s behind the trend?

Story continues below advertisement

OPP said if you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault or intimate partner violence, Victim Services Wellington is among the local resources available to help.

If you are in immediate crisis, call 911.

