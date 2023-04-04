Wellington OPP lay charges following separate intimate partner violence reports

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington OPP say two men are facing charges following two separate intimate partner violence investigations in the last month.

On Saturday, OPP said officers responded to an address in Mapleton and began an investigation.

They charged a 62-year-old man from Woolwich Township with sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, and two counts of criminal harassment.

In another case, police said they responded to an address in Centre Wellington in March and arrested one man.

A 34-year-old from Mississauga has been charged with uttering death threats.

OPP said if you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault or intimate partner violence, Victim Services Wellington is among the local resources available to help.

If you are in immediate crisis, call 911.