Weather

Part of Saskatchewan sees snow for first weekend in April

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 6:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Part of Saskatchewan sees snow for first weekend in April'
Part of Saskatchewan sees snow for first weekend in April
Just when Saskatchewan thought warmer temperatures were coming, the southern part of the province woke up to more snow during the first weekend of April. Olivia Lawrence reports it puts a delay on farmers getting out into the fields.
Just when Saskatchewan thought warmer temperatures were coming, the southern part of the province woke up to more snow during the first weekend of April.

Which is leaving some residents unimpressed about the lingering winter weather.

Read more: Sask. property owners should be on look out for spring damage

“I don’t think Mother Nature got the memo that April Fool’s Day (has) come and gone,” said Heather Johnson. “I think we’re all ready to see the end of the snow and the cold and to start putting our spring jackets on.”

Farmers like Clinton Monchuk said it’s great to have added moisture, but it does put a delay on farmers getting out into the fields.

Read more: Never too early to start spring flooding preparations: RDOS

Story continues below advertisement

“When you have a large amount of snow that melts very quickly, it just creates the possibility for flooding in certain areas,” said Monchuk, who farms near Lanigan.

“At this point, I know everybody gets a little antsy. Everybody wants spring, but you got to wait for Mother Nature to do what she does.

The southern part of the province is expected to see above zero temperatures by Friday, with some areas even seeing double-digit numbers in the long-range forecast — which means the big spring melt may be just around the corner.

Click to play video: 'Temps to reach average: April 3 Saskatchewan weather outlook'
Temps to reach average: April 3 Saskatchewan weather outlook
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan WeatherWinter weatherSpringSnowfallSaskatchewan snowApril showers
